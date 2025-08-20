GONZALES, La. (KPEL-FM) - An employee at a Gonzales rehabilitation hospital has been arrested after she allegedly stole an elderly patient's wallet and used it at local businesses.

Police Investigate Theft at Gonzales Rehab Hospital

According to the Gonzales Police Department, on August 16, 2025, officers investigated the theft of an 86-year-old patient's wallet at Sage Rehabilitation Hospital on East Worthey Road.

The victim later discovered that his debit card had been used at businesses in Baton Rouge and Gonzales.

Surveillance Footage Leads to Arrest

Surveillance footage showed Tanisha N. Jackson of Baton Rouge using the victim's debit card at Off The Hook in Gonzales. Jackson has been identified as a housekeeping employee at the hospital.

Items Recovered in Police Search

A police search of Jackson's vehicle unveiled the victim's wallet and receipts from fraudulent purchases totaling $125.85.

Employee Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Jackson was arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges:

Exploitation of the Infirmed

Felony Identity Theft

Theft