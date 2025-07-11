NATCHITOCHES, La. (KPEL-FM) - When you're cooped up in a hospital room, you usually have a little downtime. One Louisiana man had enough idle time while he was healing up that he decided he would sell some drugs from his hospital bed.

Suspect Identified as 62-Year-Old Roy Roe of Montgomery

The Natchitoches Police Department's Narcotics Division announced they arrested 62-year-old Roy Roe of Montgomery, Louisiana, after receiving tips about narcotics being sold at a local hospital.

On July 1, 2025, agents received a tip that an individual was selling narcotics from a hospital room at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. Agents contacted the personnel at the hospital and advised them of the complaint.

Meth Found in Hospital Room During Investigation

Agents then spoke to Roe and located approximately 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his hospital room.

Charges: Meth Possession and Contraband in a Hospital

Roy Roe was arrested on the spot and charged with possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine) and taking contraband into a hospital.

Public Encouraged to Report Suspicious Activity

The Natchitoches Police Department reminds the public that they can report suspicious activity by calling (318) 352-8101.

And if anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, they're asked to contact Agent Rudy Glass at (318) 352-8101. All information given shall remain confidential.

How to Submit Anonymous Tips and Claim Rewards

In general, if you need to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $3,000 for the arrest of an offender.