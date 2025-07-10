Police confirm identity of man discovered in private pond off Hwy 35

Rayne Police have released new details following the recovery of a body from a private pond Tuesday evening. The individual has been identified as 45-year-old Joshua Brandon Marshall, a resident of Derby Lane in Rayne.

According to Police Chief Carroll Stelly, Marshall's body was recovered from a pond located in the 1000 block of the Church Point–Rayne Highway, near the westbound I-10 off-ramp. The discovery was first reported by a fisherman who spotted the body floating around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday (July 8).

Cause of death still under investigation

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding Marshall’s death are still unclear. The Rayne Police Department is actively investigating the case to determine both the cause and manner of death. At this time, officials have not commented on whether foul play is suspected.

Chief Stelly informed the public that the investigation is ongoing and will provide further updates as more details become available.

Community urged to come forward

Anyone with information that could help in the case is asked to contact Lt. Richard Gray with the Rayne Police Department at 337-393-2930.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish by calling 337-789-TIPS (8477).