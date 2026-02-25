BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A student at Istrouma High School was detained on Wednesday morning (2/25/26) after a gun went off in a classroom.

What Happened Inside the Classroom

Lt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said the student brought a gun to school and the weapon discharged inside the classroom shortly before 10:00 a.m.

Were Any Students or Staff Injured?

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the weapon was confiscated.

School Lockdown Status

The school was placed on lockdown immediately. It's unclear how long the lockdown will remain in place.

