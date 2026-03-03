(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - A man working from a bucket truck fell after the bucket that he was ini ccaught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The video of the incident, which has been on various social media pages, shows the man clinging to the bucket on fire via his harness, and he ultimately fallls to the ground.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive.

According to WRBZ, the worker was taken to a nearby hospital with burns and was listed in serious condition.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a mechanical failure is believed to be the cause.

As the man was clinging to the bucket truck, you can see many of his colleagues scrambling below, as you have to believe they were frightened to see this unfolding before their eyes.

The terrifying incident was caught on camera and is very disturbing. We will warn you that the footage from the scene is very graphic and has been posted on Instagram. If you wish to see it, the video is easy to find, as many accounts have shared it.

Here's a look from the scene in Baton Rouge on Tuesday afternoon, and you can see how burnt the bucket on the truck is after the blaze was extinguished.

Another video from afar shows just how much smoke was coming from the fire at the intersection in Baton Rouge.