(New Orleans, Louisiana) - A member of the Louisiana National Guard may have some explaining to do after they left their high-powered rifle in a public restroom.

WWL-TV reports that the rifle was found in the restroom of a French Quarter hotel on Sunday. The rifle was propped against a sink when it was spotted.

Tthe weapon was left behind by the guardsman in the Lafitte Hotel on Bourbon Street. When the person who spotted it in the restaurant posted a photo of it on social media, the photo caught the attention of many, and rightfully so.

According to a Lieutenant, the rifle was returned to the National Guard, and the incident is now under investigation and is being handled internally.

Why Is The National Guard in New Orelans

The National Guard has been in New Orleans since the College Football playoff game, and will remain through Carnival Season to assist local and state officials.

This comes after the deadly terrorist attack just over a year ago on Bourbon Street for New Year's Eve. Fourteen people died on January 1, 2025, and two police officers were injured after being shot.

Here's a look at the rifle left behind by a guard patrolling the streets.

