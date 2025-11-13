(Kinder, Louisiana) - A student from Kinder High School has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at other students on campus.

KPLC reports that Jayden Beniot, 18, of Elton, was booked into the Allen Parish Jail for aggravated assault with a firearm and carrying a firearm by a student onto school property.

Benoit is accused of pointing the gun at other students in the parking lot of the school weeks ago, and an investigation ultimately led to his arrest.

Penalties for Having a Gun on a School Campus

In Louisiana, it is illegal for students and non-students to carry a firearm on school property, at school-sponsored functions, or within 1,000 feet of a school campus. The law applies to elementary, secondary, and university-level schools.

Violations can result in a felony charge and imprisonment.

If the firearm is used to commit a crime of violence on school property, the penalties can include fines of up to $2,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

Some expectations can be made if a school official allows someone on campus to teach marksmanship. And, of course, police are exempt from this law, as they are permitted to carry their weapons while in uniform and on a school campus.