(Monroe, Louisiana) - A man is recovering from a shotgun blast after he picked up what he thought was a pipe, but was a homemade shotgun.

KTVE reports that police in Monroe responded to an injured man at a bus stop, and when they arrived, they found an individual with a gunshot wound.

The man told police that while sitting outside of a bus stop, he thought he saw a pipe in a trash can, but when he grabbed the object, it was not a pipe. Instead, what the man grabbed was a homemade 12-gauge shotgun that was loaded.

The gun discharged, and the man was shot in the hand. Luckily, the injuries the man sustained in this freak accident were not life-threatening.

Police are asking the public to call them at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274 if they have any information on the person responsible for placing the gun in the trash can at 24 Accent Drive.

The incident at the bus stop in Monroe remains under investigation.

What Is A Homemade Shotgun?

Stunned by this story, I looked up what a homemade shotgun looks like and how it works, and I found this video on YouTube. I can't say that I've ever seen one of these types of "guns," and I certainly never want to be around one.