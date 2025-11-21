Abbeville Shooting: Two Arrested After Shots Fired near Family’s Car
(KPEL News) - Imagine you and your kids are driving along in Abbeville when you suddenly hear shots being fired at your car. This is the situation that played out in that community this week, and Abbeville Police Department officials arrested a man and a woman in connection with the case.
Officers with the Abbeville Police Department were immediately investigating once the 911 call came in reporting that shots had been fired. There was the person who called, another adult, and two kids who were in the car when all of this happened. All of this occurred in the 1400 block of South State Street in Abbeville.
Shots Fired Near Family Car
According to Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy, the officers tracked down the man allegedly responsible for the shooting and a woman walking along the northbound side of State Street. The two were arrested based on the descriptions given by the victims to the police department.
Police Respond Within Minutes
Once authorities began investigating this situation, they found surveillance footage of the time and place where the shooting happened. They saw the man aim the gun at the victim's car, and then they saw the man point the gun at the ground and fire.
Surveillance Video Reveals the Shooter
Once firing the shot into the gun, officials say the man then threw a black container into a ditch in that area. Officers were able to get a spent shell casing from that area on South State Street, where this situation unfolded.
Suspects Arrested on State Street
Officers arrested 36-year-old Clauderious Darby and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Donshai DePass.
Full List of Charges Against Darby
Darby was arrested on the following charges:
- 4 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- Possession of Schedule II Drugs
- Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities
- Firearm Free Zone
- Obstruction of Justice
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Violations of Controlled Dangerous
- Illegal Carry of Weapons, Crime, or Controlled Dangerous Substances
Charges Filed Against DePass
The female, DePass, was booked on the following charges:
- 4 counts of Accessory to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of a Schedule II Drug with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance within a School Zone
- Possession of a Firearm (Firearm Free Zone)
This entire situation unfolded on South State Street around 8:30 on Wednesday, November 19.
How to Report Tips to Police
With any situation you see or encounter, you can always report the information to the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511. According to Chief Hardy, the Abbeville Police Department also has a Tips Line. You can call the line at 337-892-6777. When call the Tips Line, you remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips can also be called into the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Tips Line at 337-740-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 app on any device.
