(Tangipahoa Parish) - Deputies near Ammite were looking for a suspect early Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop.

WBRZ reports that Tangipahoa Parish deputies searched the area off U.S. 51 near Amite for the suspect after he fled into a wooded area after the shooting.

According to the news station's report:

"The suspect allegedly threatened a deputy with a gun during a traffic stop. The suspect was then stopped again after a brief pursuit near Independence, where they allegedly shot an Independence Police officer in the leg."

The officer who was shot in the leg was taken to a nearby hospital, while the suspect fled into a wooded area before stealing a vehicle and driving towards Amite.

Deputies are searching the area early Wednesday morning near U.S. 51 and La. 40. They are now asking citizens to avoid the area as the search continues. We also want to remind you that while the search continues, if you are in the area, please secure your property and avoid picking up anyone who may be hitchhiking.

UPDATE: Authorities apprehended the suspect accused of shooting an Independence Police officer.

