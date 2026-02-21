LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A father and son were arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that recently took place in Lafayette.

What Police Say Happened

Mykkean Turki, 20, has been charged with attempted murder after Lafayette Police say he allegedly shot at someone from a car, striking and injuring the victim. The extent of those injuries has not been made public at this time.

Where the Shooting Occurred

Investigators say that an argument, which began on East Pont Des Mouton Road, was the catalyst for the gunfire.

Charges Filed in the Case

Mykkean Turki's father, 40-year-old Michael Turki, was also taken into custody at the same time on outstanding drug charges.

What Happens Next

No other information has been provided at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

