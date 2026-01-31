(KPEL) - Several people have been injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon while in attendance at a Mardi Gras parade.

WBRZ reports the shooting happened in Clinton, Louisiana. Authorities say that six people were injured in a shooting that took place in front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse.

Other reports out say that AirMed, along with multiple police agencies, responded to the shooting on Saturday.

Sadly, according to the Baton Rouge news station, a child was shot, too, and was listed in critical condition. Officials say that one person is in custody, and investigators are still looking for a vehicle that they believe may be linked to the mass shooting.

A video from along the parade route was shared on social media, and you can hear several gunshots near the route.

