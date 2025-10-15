BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the Saturday, October 11, shooting that injured two people on Highland Road near LSU's campus.

Police: Altercation Led to Gunfire

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between parties.

Teen Faces Multiple Felony Charges

The teenager faces multiple charges, including the following:

2 counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder

Illegal Use of a Weapon

Illegal Possession of a Weapon by a Juvenile

Carrying a Firearm on School Property

Community Tips Helped Lead to Arrest

BRPD stated that information leading to the arrest originated from the Baton Rouge community, as well as Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Investigation Still Active, Police Say

The incident remains under investigation.

