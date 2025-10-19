BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Southern University's campus during the Jaguars' homecoming game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, October 18.

Shots Fired During Southern University Homecoming Game

The game was still underway when shots were reportedly fired around 5:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

A spokeswoman with the University said that this was an isolated incident and no injuries were reported.

Police Confirm No Injuries and Suspects in Custody

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that they are assisting Southern University Police, who are leading the investigation. The latter confirmed that the suspects are in custody at this time.

READ MORE - Week 7 High School Football Scoreboard: Final Scores Across South Louisiana

The names of those suspects, however, have not been made public, and the possible charges are unknown right now.

Increased Police Presence Announced Before Homecoming

Earlier this week, Southern University Chancellor John Pierre said there would be increased law enforcement presence during homecoming festivities.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.