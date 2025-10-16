(Pierre Part, Louisiana) - Three people were shot Thursday afternoon in Assumption Parish after deputies responded to a disturbance.

WBRZ reports that the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call at a home on Bayou Drive in Pierre Part. When authorities arrived at the address, they were reportedly fired upon.

While no deputies were seriously injured in the gunfire, two other subjects were hit, with one being struck in the stomach. WAFB says that Sheriff Leland Falcon was grazed in the shooting, but remained on the scene and is expected to be okay.

The Baton Rouge news stations report that two people were rushed to a hospital via AirMed and Acadian Ambulance. State Police is investigating the shooting, and we will continue to follow this developing story.

