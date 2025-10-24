16-Year-Old Louisiana Honor Student Killed by Ex-Boyfriend on Her Way to School

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-FM) - A 16-year-old Honor Student on her way to school was tragically shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend before he turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide in Louisiana.

16-Year-Old Student Killed On Her Way To School

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a tragic murder-suicide that occurred the morning of Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

According to WAFB, Cohen High School Honor student Lizzell Palma was on her way to school when her ex-boyfriend, a 20-year-old man who has yet to be identified by authorities, shot and killed her on the 1800 block of Jo Ann Place in Algiers.

Fourth District officers responded to a call of a shooting shortly before 8 a.m. and found both victims with gunshot wounds, according to NOPD. A witness tells Fox 8 the man shot Palma before turning the gun on himself. That witness also said she saw the man stalking around the Palma’s house.

According to reports, Palma was on her way to school with her sister when the shooting happened.

NOPD says she died at the scene, and the shooter was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooter was confirmed to be Palma's 20-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Authorities are asking for anyone with any additional information about the incident to contact the NOPD Homicide Section at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Walter L. Cohen High School released a statement confirming Palma was enrolled as a junior and honor roll student at the school.

