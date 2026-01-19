(New Orleans, LA) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police are asking for the public's help after a teenager went missing from her home in New Orleans. According to officials, the girl is 13 years old and was last seen on Old Gentilly Road.

Missing New Orleans Teen Last Seen Sunday

According to Sergeant Kate Stegall with the Louisiana State Police, their organization has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory as the girl has not been seen since Sunday, January 18. The Louisiana State Police issued the alert overnight.

The young teenager they are seeking is 13-year-old Helen Galvez ,whom they describe as a Hispanic female who stands at five feet tall. The young girl is said to weigh around 120 pounds.

Stegall says they do not know what the teenager was wearing when she left. They do know she left on foot, but they do not have any idea what direction she was headed in.

The teenager has black, curly hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Helen Galvez, they are asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6070 or simply dial 911.

