OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Description of the Missing Opelousas Girl

Aniya Jolivette is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, possibly wearing braids or with hair in a puff style.

When Did Aniya Jolivette Go Missing?

Jolivette has actually been missing since "approximately 30 days ago," but she was just reported to OPD as a missing person on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Where Was Aniya Jolivette Last Seen?

She was last seen at 1133 Overton Street in Opelousas, but police believe she is possibly in the Port Barre area.

"Aniya's family and the community are deeply concerned, and we are working diligently to bring her home safely. Please help us by sharing this information and remaining vigilant," said OPD in a statement.

Opelousas Police Seeking the Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen

Anyone with information on Aniya Jolivette's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or your local law enforcement agency.

