RAGLEY, La. (KPEL-FM) - The body of a missing Orange, Texas man was found near Ragley Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Body of Missing Texas Man Found in Ragley Pond

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of 46-year-old Jose Trevino was found around 9:00 am in a pond behind an RV park along LA 12.

Authorities Say No Foul Play Suspected

No foul play is suspected; however, the sheriff's office has said an autopsy will be conducted.

Trevino Last Seen Near RV Park on LA 12

Trevino had been missing since around 10:00 am on Thursday, June 19th. His vehicle was located on Highway 12/Reneau Road.

It was later learned that he was last seen on foot that same morning near the Willow Ranch RV Park on Highway 12/Renaeau Road.

Investigation Into Death Still Ongoing

The investigation into Trevino's death remains ongoing.

