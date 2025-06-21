(KPEL-FM News) A Louisiana man has been arrested after officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office say this man intentionally set a fire at a home in March with three people inside.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office identified the man as a suspect in the arson case and had been searching for him.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of 42-year-old Joshua John Lucas, who was wanted for one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Violation of a Protective Order.

Louisiana Fire Started At A Home In March

Back on the afternoon of March 5, the fire was reported on East Hoffman Road, and officials were alerted that three people were inside the home when the man allegedly set it on fire.

Three People Escaped the Blaze—But It Could Have Been Tragic

The three people were able to escape the fire, and none of them were injured.

State fire marshal's investigators determined the fire started on the outside of the home and that it had been set on purpose.

As investigators collaborated with local law enforcement, they identified Lucas as their primary suspect.

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal appreciates the Ponchartrain Fire Department, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for their many hours of work and assistance on this case.

To Report Arson, Call The Louisiana Arson Hotline

The Office of State Fire Marshal offers a way for anyone to report suspicious fire behavior.

If you think someone has started a fire, you can call the Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221.

If you prefer, you can give the information via a tip form on the State Fire Marshal's website.

