CHURCH POINT, La. (KPEL-FM) – A Lafayette man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to an occupied camper in Church Point.

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies say 45-year-old Jacob Buckles faces charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Arson.

Around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, the Mire Volunteer Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 1600 block of Wikoff Drive in Church Point. Thankfully, the occupants inside the camper were able to escape without injury.

After SFM deputies were called to investigate, officials determined the fire had been deliberately set. Their investigation led them to identify Buckles as the suspect.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office expressed appreciation to the Mire Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance in bringing the case to a close.

Anyone with information about this case, or any other fire-related crime, is encouraged to contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or submit a tip online at lasfm.org.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.