A months-long investigation into school construction projects in Lafayette has led to its first arrest. According to The Current, former Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) director of construction, facilities, and maintenance, Robert Gautreaux, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of filing false public records and injuring public records.

Gautreaux, a longtime LPSS employee, was reassigned in July to a teaching role at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center while the probe continued.

At the time, Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. acknowledged the investigation but allowed Gautreaux to return to the classroom at a reduced salary.

Allegations of Forged Contractor Quotes

Sources told The Current that Gautreaux is accused of altering vendor records to create falsified contractor quotes for school construction projects valued between $50,000 and $249,999. District policy requires at least three quotes for projects in that range. Investigators believe Gautreaux manipulated documents to satisfy that requirement and later attempted to cover his tracks once the inquiry began.

One contractor, Josh Clements of Clements Construction, reviewed dozens of quotes submitted under his company’s letterhead and confirmed they were not his. “I mean, they committed a felony,” he told The Current, predicting that charges were likely.

Ties and Millions in Contracts Under Scrutiny

Public records show that a Scott-based contractor, Butch Bergeron, received no-bid construction work worth about $3 million across 55 projects since Touchet became superintendent in 2023. Bergeron is also reported to have close personal ties with both Gautreaux and Touchet, raising further concerns about conflicts of interest.

Investigators have also scrutinized the involvement of Bosco Oilfield Services, an unlicensed company hired for a drainage project at Charles Burke Elementary. The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors charged the company last year, which triggered the investigation that eventually led to the broader probe.

LPSS Superintendent Responds

In a statement following the arrest, Superintendent Touchet called the situation “very upsetting,” noting that while Gautreaux was a friend and valued employee, all LPSS staff are expected to uphold the law. He confirmed that the district is cooperating fully with the Lafayette Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

What's Next?

If convicted, Gautreaux could face up to five years in prison on each count and fines up to $5,000 per charge. He also currently serves as an elected member of the St. Landry Parish School Board.

The investigation remains active, and more arrests could follow.

Read the full report from The Current here.