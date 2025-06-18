Highlights

Lafayette Parish School System has transferred its internal investigation into forged contractor bids to Lafayette Police Department

LPSS and potentially other entities identified as victims in potential criminal activity

Investigation stems from forged bids discovered during probe into unlicensed contractor work at Charles Burke Elementary

Superintendent Francis Touchet expresses disappointment over potential employee betrayal of trust

District implements new internal controls to prevent future incidents

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The Lafayette Parish School System has escalated its investigation into forged contractor bids by formally transferring the case to the Lafayette Police Department, marking a significant development in a scandal that began with the discovery of unlicensed contractor work at Charles Burke Elementary.

According to a press release issued by LPSS, the district has been identified as the victim in potential criminal activity and will provide complete cooperation to law enforcement. The investigation centers on allegations that two contractor bids were forged during the bidding process for work at the elementary school, a story first broken by The Current.

From Internal Review to Criminal Investigation

The case originally came to light when LPSS awarded a contract to Bosco Oilfield Services, a company that lacked proper state licensing for construction work. During the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors' investigation, officials discovered that two other companies allegedly submitted bids for the same project, but both companies denied ever submitting proposals.

Clements Construction's owner "adamantly stated that he had not submitted a bid proposal for that project," according to the state licensing board's letter to LPSS. The president of Siema Construction similarly denied submitting a bid and noted that the formatting didn't match his company's standard proposal format, including ones previously submitted to LPSS.

The discovery of these allegedly forged documents transformed what began as a licensing violation into a potential criminal matter involving document forgery and fraud.

Superintendent Addresses Employee Betrayal

Superintendent Francis Touchet expressed deep concern over the allegations in the district's statement, particularly the possibility that current or former employees may have been involved in the scheme.

"It is both disappointing and disheartening to believe that anyone—whether a current or former employee—could have taken advantage of their position and betrayed the trust placed in them," Touchet said in the release.

During a previous interview with Acadiana's Morning News on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, Touchet had indicated that several individuals who were part of the system during the project in question were no longer employed by LPSS. However, he declined to name specific individuals due to confidentiality concerns.



Scope of Investigation Remains Extensive

The current investigation may extend far beyond the Charles Burke Elementary project. Touchet previously stated that LPSS would be reviewing approximately 500 projects that went through the bid process to determine if similar irregularities occurred elsewhere.

This extensive review could take months to complete and may reveal additional instances of document forgery or other bid-related violations. The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors has already notified the Louisiana Legislative Auditor of their findings, as required when investigating potential criminal activity involving public agencies.

New Safeguards Implemented

In response to the investigation, LPSS has implemented additional internal controls and safeguards designed to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The district committed to transparency and accountability while protecting the integrity of its operations.

The original project at Charles Burke Elementary involved addressing sinkholes and pipe issues in the playground area. According to Touchet, the work involved digging up separated pipes, bringing them back together, resealing them, and covering the area with dirt to address safety concerns for students.

Law Enforcement Takes the Lead

With the investigation now in the hands of the Lafayette Police Department, LPSS has committed to making all relevant records and documentation available to assist investigators. The district will issue no further comments while the criminal investigation remains active.

However, some teachers and stakeholders in the Lafayette Parish system have questioned whether or not that should have been done at the beginning. "The moment LPSS was made aware of the forgery allegations," one person told KPEL News on condition of anonymity, "the district should have immediately turned it over to law enforcement. To not do so underminds your mission of transparency."

