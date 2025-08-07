(KPEL News) - Officials with the Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal have made an arrest in a case where someone set fire in an apartment at a facility for elderly and disabled senior individuals.

What Happened With This Fire?

While officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office have made an arrest in the case, they are not giving much more information than what was known from the day of the incident.

When the smoke alarms started going off on that Friday, the residents of the facility, thankfully, were all able to get out of their apartments with no one being hurt.

Who Was Arrested In Connection With This Fire?

According to Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief Bryan Adams, speaking for the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fire.

What Was The Man Charged With?

McBridge was charged with Aggravated Arson.

Officials say they know that the fire at the complex was intentionally set.

What they have not said is what motivated this situation.

