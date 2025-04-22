A Louisiana man who was not happy with his relatives decided to set a fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

What's Known About The Fire?

Officials with the Office of State Fire Marshal Ed Branch say his deputies began their investigation following an incident that happened on Saturday, April 5th.

At the time the situation unfolded, investigators stated that the suspect had been involved in an argument with his relatives.

The allegations are that at the time, 43-year-old Randall Dauzat decided to set a box spring mattress that was on the porch on fire.

After this brief fire, the relatives who live in the mobile home complained to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and decided to file an official complaint.

What Happened Next?

After the complaint was filed, Avoyelles Sheriff's officials notified the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and they began an investigation.

As the investigation was ongoing, Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Deputies allege Dauzat had intentionally started the fire after the argument with his family members.

What Charges Is The Man Facing?

According to officials, Dauzat was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on the following charges:

One count of Aggravated Arson

One count of Resisting an Officer

Did You Know There Is An Arson Hotline In Louisiana?

In Louisiana, if you have information about a fire or you think there are suspicious circumstances surrounding a fire, you can call the Arson Hotline at 844-954-1221.

You do not have to give your identity when contacting officials.

If you prefer, you can submit your information by giving a tip on the Fire Marshal's website at lasfm.org.

