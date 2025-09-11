(KPEL News) - A shocking situation unfolded in Louisiana, and officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal say they have arrested a woman who is accused of setting a house on fire while people were inside.

Officials also believe this woman is responsible for a vehicle fire.

Family Escapes Flames in House Fire

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 3, a family woke up to flames at their home.

The fire department responded to the scene, and six of the people were able to get out of the home safely.

The investigation by the local fire department began, and then they called in the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials Say Fire Was Intentionally Set

Deputies with the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the case, and they determined the fire had been intentionally set.

In addition to the house fire, they say a car was also set on fire.

As the investigation continued, officials say they developed a suspect.

Woman Faces Attempted Murder, Arson Charges

The woman is a 26-year-old from Winnsboro who officials say is responsible for setting both the house and car fires.

The woman, Raquel Thomas, was arrested on the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Two Counts of Aggravated Arson

One Count of Telephone Communications/Harassment

The fire started around 4 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, September 3.

The fire happened in the 2100 block of Pinecrest Street.

Officials Thank Firefighters for Quick Response

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office expressed their thanks to the Winnsboro Fire Department for their quick action when the fire broke out.

Office of State Fire Marshal deputies say they also offered their "critical support in closing this case."

How to Report Suspicious Fires in Louisiana

If you know someone is planning something sinister, you should contact the State Fire Marshal's Tip Line at 1-844-954-1221.

You should also call the tip line if you have information about a previously reported fire.

