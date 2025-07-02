(KPEL News) - Louisiana law enforcement officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal say their deputies have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly setting a vehicle on fire in a cane field.

The whole situation unfolded in a Franklin cane field on July 13, 2024. Deputies with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Chief Ed Branch, have been investigating since the vehicle fire was reported.

In addition to someone setting that vehicle on fire last year, investigators say just two hours before the blaze, the exact vehicle had been stolen from a Walmart parking lot.

Now, deputies have arrested a Morgan City man for allegedly being responsible for several crimes.

Officials arrested Jamerie T. Gash on the following charges:

Arson with Intent to Defraud

Criminal Conspiracy

They believe Gash was the person who set fire to the vehicle. When officials in St. Mary Parish pulled over Gash, he was then booked into jail on a litany of charges in addition to the charges related to the vehicle. They are as follows:

View Outward and Inward of a Window

Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles

Aggravated Flight from Officer

Obstruction of Highway - Aggravated

Resisting Arrest or an Officer

No Insurance

Hit and run

Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon an Officer

Criminal Trespass

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamines with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Schedule I Drug with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Battery

No Driver's License

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

When he was booked into jail, his bail was set at $642,750.

The Office of The State Fire Marshal Has An Arson Hotline

You can anonymously give information about any suspicious activity or criminal activity that you may know about by calling 1-844-954-1221.

Another way to anonymously give information is to visit the State Fire Marshal's Office website at lasfm.org

