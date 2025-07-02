Louisiana Man Charged after Burning Vehicle Found in Cane Field
(KPEL News) - Louisiana law enforcement officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal say their deputies have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly setting a vehicle on fire in a cane field.
The whole situation unfolded in a Franklin cane field on July 13, 2024. Deputies with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Chief Ed Branch, have been investigating since the vehicle fire was reported.
In addition to someone setting that vehicle on fire last year, investigators say just two hours before the blaze, the exact vehicle had been stolen from a Walmart parking lot.
Now, deputies have arrested a Morgan City man for allegedly being responsible for several crimes.
Officials arrested Jamerie T. Gash on the following charges:
- Arson with Intent to Defraud
- Criminal Conspiracy
They believe Gash was the person who set fire to the vehicle. When officials in St. Mary Parish pulled over Gash, he was then booked into jail on a litany of charges in addition to the charges related to the vehicle. They are as follows:
- View Outward and Inward of a Window
- Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles
- Aggravated Flight from Officer
- Obstruction of Highway - Aggravated
- Resisting Arrest or an Officer
- No Insurance
- Hit and run
- Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon an Officer
- Criminal Trespass
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Methamphetamines with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Schedule I Drug with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Battery
- No Driver's License
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
When he was booked into jail, his bail was set at $642,750.
