(KPEL News) - There is no doubt that many in Louisiana are struggling to pay their bills. Some people are allegedly resorting to desperate measures to get money. According to the State Office of the Louisiana Fire Marshal, a man is accused of setting his car on fire for the insurance money.

What Is Arson with Intent to Defraud?

RS 14:53 is the state statute that covers arson when it comes to attempting to defraud someone or an entity, which reads as follows,

§53. Arson with intent to defraud A. Arson with intent to defraud is the setting fire to, or damaging by any explosive substance, any property, with intent to defraud. B. Whoever commits the crime of arson with intent to defraud shall be fined not more than ten thousand dollars, imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than five years, or both.

Where the Car Fire Happened

In the early morning hours of Saturday, September 27, the Dequincy Fire Department was called out after authorities were alerted to an emergency involving a vehicle that was on fire.

As firefighters would find out, and the State Fire Marshal's Office reports, the vehicle fire was out in a secluded area near the 4500 block of Edgerly Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was a 2023 KIA K5 that was fully engulfed in flames. Dequincy officials asked for an investigation from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire Marshal’s Investigation Leads to Arrest

As the investigation continued, officials from the State Fire Marshal's Office determined there was enough evidence showing the man who owns the vehicle is alleged to have set it on fire.

Who Is the Suspect?

As part of the investigation, officials learned that the owner of the vehicle was 24-year-old Noah Lawrence Moncla of Kinder. The man has been accused of filing false claims with an insurance company in relation to the car fire.

Moncla was charged with one count of Arson with Intent to Defraud, and he was booked into jail.

Serious Penalties for Arson in Louisiana

In a press release, they wrote,

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds the public that arson is a serious crime with significant legal consequences. Anyone with information about this or any other suspected arson case is encouraged to contact the SFM.

How to Report a Suspicious Fire

If you know something about a crime involving fire, you can contact the State Fire Marshal's Office at 1-844-954-1221. You can also fill out a form on their website by going to https://www.lasfm.org/enforcementinvestigations/investigations/arson-tips/.

