BATON ROUGE (KPEL) — One Louisiana man is facing arson charges after setting multiple fires intentionally, one involving a stuffed animal at a Baton Rouge home.

According to WBRZ, a man has targeted the same homeowner on two separate occasions.

Arson Suspect Identified

Around 2 a.m. on September 12th, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire set by Oscar Flores. Flores also set a stuffed animal on fire and left it at the vehicle owner's front door of their home on Tigerland Ave.

Investigators say that the 39-year-old allegedly got into an argument with the victim before either of the fires took place.

Unanswered Questions

Details regarding the context of the argument or what Flores's relationship is to the victim have not been disclosed yet by authorities.

It also remains unclear what message he was intending to send by setting a stuffed animal on fire and leaving it at the victim's door.

As of Tuesday, Flores has been arrested and booked on charges of aggravated arson and simple arson. Aggravated arson is a serious felony charge that could land Flores in prison for up to 15 years.

