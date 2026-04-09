(KPEL News) - In any section and sector of Louisiana, it can be tough to secure employment. For one Baton Rouge woman, she went to the Elayne Hunt Correctional Center for a job interview and ended up arrested, according to a WBRZ report.

It's Hard to Find a Job in Louisiana

You may hear this often in conversations with people who are job hunting: "It's so hard to find a job in our area," or "It's so hard to find a good, high-paying job in Louisiana." While you may hear phrases like these, it's not a joke. WalletHub doesn't rank Louisiana well for job hunting.

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WalletHub delved into a variety of data to produce comparisons of job markets across all 50 states. Unfortunately, Louisiana came in at 49th on the list! It truly is tough out there!

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We rank 48th in median household income, and it's harder to find a job in Louisiana than in other states. Another tough statistic is that Louisiana ranks 50th among states for job security. Ouch! So, don't repeat what this woman did when going on a job interview.

Louisiana Woman Arrested at Jail Going for Job Interview

Now, as for the woman going to jail for a job interview, her name is Jeraneka James, and the 21-year-old was just there trying to get gainful employment.

As the woman's vehicle pulled up at the jail, a K-9 unit gave the alert that something was there, and when the search to place, the woman was found to have 1.5 grams of marijuana, according to the report. The marijuana was found in a cigar pack.

Once the search was concluded, officers at the scene placed James under arrest. She was taken to the Iberville Parish Jail and booked on the following charges:

Introduction of Contraband

Possession of Marijuana Charges