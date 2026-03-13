(Lake Charles, LA) - Serious allegations disrupted and ultimately resulted in a mistrial being declared in the homicide trial of three men after allegations were made that a defense staffer passed drugs to one of the defendants in the courtroom, according to KPLC.

Lake Charles Murder Victim Javid Duhon's Trial Ends in Mistrial

In the courtroom, three men were on trial for the death of Javid Duhon. Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said at a press conference after the shooting that it was a "violent act (that) stemmed from a rap group."

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History of Lake Charles Murder Case That Ends in Mistrial

Javid Duhon was shot in March of that year, and three suspects were on trial for the homicide. The three suspects are Solomon Tye Martin, Jamall Joseph Miller, and Daquan Coleman.

The victim was discovered by a passerby near the intersection of North Goos Boulevard and Knappy Street around 6:15 that evening. Duhon was taken to a hospital, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

In all, 13 arrest warrants were issued in the case for various crimes. Caldwell says they were part of a rap group, and he did not mince words at that 2019 press conference,

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m not here to tell you all rap groups are bad, but if your child or your loved one is involved in a rap group, you need to look deeper into that. This particular group, they were making videos saying they were going to go out and take people out. They were showing guns, they had drugs, I’m telling you, Ladies and Gentlemen, look close at it, don’t allow your loved ones to get caught up in this.

Drug Allegation Rocks Ongoing Murder Trial in Lake Charles

Well, this week, the Louisiana State Police alleged that a member of the defense team passed a note to a defendant. LSP said a deputy told them they witnessed it. When the paper was tested, they say it tested positive for synthetic marijuana.

Arrested was Demi Fontana. Officials arrested her for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. She was booked into jail, and the judge declared a mistrial.

The new trial for the three defendents have now been set for August 3, 2026.