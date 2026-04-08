(Baton Rouge, LA) - CANCELLED. The news is good as officials say the little child was found safe.

ORIGINAL:

An Amber Alert has been issued in East Baton Rouge Parish after a brown truck was stolen, and authorities say a 1-year-old child was in the vehicle.

The vehicle has been described as a gray 2013 Toyota Tundra with the Louisiana license tag C372710.

Police identify the suspect as a male wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and brown boots.

The little child, 1-year-old Ian Castellanos, is a Hispanic male who police say is wearing a brown sweater along with khaki pajamas.

What To Do If You See The Vehicle Associated with the Amber Alert?

You are requested to contact 911 immediately.