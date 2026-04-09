BATON ROUGE, La. — A proposal to replace Louisiana’s traditional vehicle inspection stickers with a QR code system is moving forward after passing the House floor on Wednesday.

Bill Would Replace Inspection Stickers

The measure, House Bill 1085, authored by Rep. Larry Bagley (R-La.) and backed by Gov. Jeff Landry, would eliminate the current inspection sticker requirement for most vehicles and replace it with a digital QR code system tied to a vehicle’s registration.

How the QR Code System Would Work

Under the proposal, drivers would no longer need vehicle inspections. Instead, they would receive a QR code by mail when renewing their license plates and registration. The code would cost $6 annually, compared to the current $10 to $25 inspection sticker fees in some areas.

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Governor Landry has been vocal in his support of the change, criticizing the current system as outdated and inconvenient.

“The traditional vehicle inspection sticker process is annoying, it’s inconvenient, it serves little value to the safety of our roads,” Landry said earlier in the legislative session.

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Support and Criticism From Lawmakers

Supporters say the QR code system would allow law enforcement to quickly access vehicle information, including insurance status, which could help identify uninsured drivers and potentially lower insurance costs statewide.

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However, some lawmakers raised concerns about how efficiently the system would work in practice. During House debate, Rep. Joy Walters (D-Caddo) questioned whether the new system could slow down traffic stops.

“Everybody is not going to sit and wait, as they should, on law enforcement to get it figured out,” Walters said. “That’s really the only problem I have with this bill in its current form.”

According to the bill, the QR code would only contain a vehicle’s identification number (VIN), which is already publicly visible on most vehicles.

If approved, the change would apply to most drivers, though commercial vehicles and school buses would still be required to maintain traditional inspection stickers.

What Happens Next

The bill now heads to the Senate. If it clears that chamber, the proposal would still require voter approval before it could take effect.