(KPEL News) - A Louisiana man was arrested after officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said he allegedly tried to burn down his ex-girlfriend's house with her and another person inside.

State Fire Marshal's deputies arrested a 36-year-old man for several charges after officials say the man allegedly set fire to the house while his girlfriend and another woman were inside the home.

As officials from the Tangipahoa Fire Department investigated the cause of the fire, they determined it was a good idea to call in the State Fire Marshal's Office after examining the scene.

Fire Marshal Confirms Arson After Woman’s House Set Ablaze

According to State Fire Marshal Chief Ed Branch, investigators determined that the fire started on the front porch of the home.

Branch says his deputies determined that the fire was set intentionally.

The ex-girlfriend of 36-year-old Kirk Anslem and her friend were in the home at the time the fire started, but both women were able to get out of the house without injury.

Officials say once they had their suspect, they searched for him for 12 hours.

They were finally able to arrest Asnlem after a police pursuit. Once he was taken into custody, he was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Charges Stack Up Against Louisiana Man After Fiery Incident

Anslem is facing several charges from two different agencies.

The Office of State Fire Marshal booked him into jail on the following charges:

Two Counts of Attempted Murder

One Count of Aggravated Arson

One Count of Cyberstalking

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office booked him into jail on the following charges:

One Count of Domestic Abuse-Aggravated Battery

One Count of Resisting an Officer (Flight on Foot)

Warrant for Failure to Appear

Anonymous Tips Can Help Solve Arson Crimes in Louisiana

Many people may not be aware that the Louisiana Office of Fire Marshal operates an Arson Hotline.

If you suspect someone may be involved in a fire or have information that they have committed a crime, please call 1-844-954-1221.

If you have information about this case or any other, you can also submit a tip online at lasfm.org.

All information provided to authorities can be given anonymously if you choose.

