A Louisiana man is in trouble with the law after deputies with the Office of State Fire Marshal Ed Branch arrested the man for purposely setting his own house on fire.

There were two reported fires within six hours.

What Is Known About The Fires?

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, a small fire occurred on the evening of March 21 of this year, and firefighters arrived at the home to find only a minimal situation.

Officials say there was a fire, but it was small in nature, and it was contained to the laundry room.

Firefighters put out the blaze, and there was no significant damage to the home in the 9400 block of Louisiana Highway 343.

What Happened Following The Small Fire?

According to investigators, hours later, another fire happened at the same home.

Abbeville House Fire Photo courtesy of Office of State Fire Marshal

While the first small fire happened at around 8 p.m., the next fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on March 22.

According to deputies, firefighters got there to find that the whole home went up in flames; it was a total loss.

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

What Were The Results Of The Investigation?

According to Marshal Branch's office, investigators believe that the two fires were both intentionally set.

According to public records, they say that 44-year-old Jonathan D. Lovett of Abbeville had the home foreclosed on.

They believe he did it for money. After the fire, he filed an insurance claim for the damages, and he was paid out on that claim.

The investigation into this case continues.

The Meaux Nunez Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fires.

Anyone Can Contact Authorities About Suspected Arson

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has a way for anyone who suspects that someone has started a fire on purpose to report it.

If you visit their website at lasfm.org, you can report your information anonymously.

If you prefer, you can also anonymously report information by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221.

