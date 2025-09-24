(KPEL News) - A tragedy unfolded in Louisiana when a woman perished in a fire in her home. According to officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire occurred early in the morning.

Tragic Fire Kills 70-Year-Old Woman

Assistant Department of Public Safety Chief Bryan Adams says they are investigating the fire to determine what started the blaze.

Officials say when firefighters got to the home, a 70-year-old woman had died in the fire.

At the time responders got on the scene, they were able to transport the woman's boyfriend, a 70-year-old man, to a hospital for treatment from the fire.

How the Fire Unfolded Saturday Morning

The fire in Chauvin happened at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, September 20.

Investigators are still looking into the blaze. Chief Adams says they determined that the mobile home did not have smoke detectors.

Fire Marshal’s Urgent Warning to Louisiana Families

Adams says he hopes that all families that do not have at least one smoke detector in their home will get one and install it.

The state of Louisiana also has a program to help people who can't afford a smoke alarm to get one. The Office of the State Fire Marshal works with local fire stations in communities across the state to assist those who cannot install smoke alarms.

How to Get a Free Smoke Alarm in Louisiana

If you are in need of a smoke alarm, you are not alone. According to statistics, the majority of homes in Louisiana are not equipped at least one smoke alarm.

You can find out more information about getting a free smoke alarm by visiting the website for the Office of the State Fire Marshal at lasfm.org.

