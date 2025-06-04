The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire in which an elderly couple lost their lives.

Officials say the 80-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife died in a blaze that happened at their home in the early morning hours of Monday, June 2.

KLFY identifies the couple as 80-year-old Weston Hebert and 78-year-old Shirley Hebert.

While few details have been released thus far, investigators are working the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Firefighters from the Indian Bayou Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire in the 16000 block of Tan Road at around 5 o'clock that morning to begin battling the blaze.

As of yet, State Fire Marshal investigators say they do not know whether they had a working smoke alarm.

The couple's home was in Kaplan.

Louisiana Officials Remind Everyone To Have A Working Smoke Alarm

State Fire Marshal Chief Ed Branch says that everyone in a home needs at least one working smoke alarm.

Officials in his office remind you to periodically check to ensure your fire alarm is working, even if it has a ten-year battery.

Smoke alarms are a proven way to save lives when a fire happens in a structure.

Operation Save-A-Life operates in Louisiana to help those who can't afford a smoke alarm get one.

Another part of Operation Save-A-Life is at the local level, where you can contact your local fire department for assistance with installation.

If you need help obtaining a smoke alarm, you can visit the State Fire Marshal's website at lafsm.org for assistance.

