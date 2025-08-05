(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating after a man was killed Monday afternoon when there was a fire in the home.

Assistant Chief Bryan Adams' office wants everyone who lives in Louisiana to know the importance of having a smoke alarm in their home.

Get our free mobile app

What's Known About The Fire?

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the firefighters were called out to a home in the 3600 block of Highway 665 in Montegut.

The fire claimed the life of a 51-year-old Terrebonne Parish man.

Officials say they are still investigating to determine where the fire in the home started and what ignited the blaze.

The home received extensive damage, so they do not know yet whether or not the house had working smoke alarms.

The deadly fire happened Monday afternoon at around 3 o'clock.

How To Get Help With A Smoke Alarm?

According to officials with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, if you can't afford a fire alarm or installation of a fire alarm, there are ways they can help.

Along with help from local fire departments, there is a program called Operation Save-A-Life that helps to provide smoke alarms to people who can't afford them.

In addition, contacting your local fire department can help you secure someone to install the smoke alarm in your home.

You can visit lasfm.org to get information on the Operation Save-A-Life program and find the application that needs to be filled out.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.