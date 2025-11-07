(KPEL News) - A tragedy happened in the town of Washington this week as a person was killed in a camper fire. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Tragic Camper Fire Claims Life in Washington

With cold weather continuing across all areas of the state, there is no doubt we will all be looking for ways to heat the places where we sleep. Even campers need smoke alarms.

According to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal, a 35-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the camper he was in. The fire raged and engulfed the entire structure shortly after midnight.

Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze

Once the firefighters with the St. Landry Fire District 3 were on the scene, they worked diligently to put out the fire. The blaze ended up taking the man's life. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The camper fire happened in the 3400 block of Grand Prairie Highway.

Investigation Into the Cause Underway

As they continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, they are still working to determine whether a smoke alarm was installed in the camper.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives

In addition, the Department of Public Safety, Assistant Chief Bryan Adams, says working smoke alarms are essential to saving lives.

Smoke alarms save lives. If you don’t have one, or if you’re unsure whether yours is working, we can help. Our Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and professional installation to Louisiana residents.

How to Get a Free Smoke Alarm

If you need a smoke alarm because you can't afford one and need help installing it, contact the officials with Operation Save-A-Life so they can assist you.

The investigation into this deadly fire is ongoing at this time.

