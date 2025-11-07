Louisiana Man Dies in Tragic Camper Fire — Officials Urge Smoke Alarm Safety
(KPEL News) - A tragedy happened in the town of Washington this week as a person was killed in a camper fire. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Tragic Camper Fire Claims Life in Washington
With cold weather continuing across all areas of the state, there is no doubt we will all be looking for ways to heat the places where we sleep. Even campers need smoke alarms.
Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze
Investigation Into the Cause Underway
Smoke Alarms Save Lives
Smoke alarms save lives. If you don’t have one, or if you’re unsure whether yours is working, we can help. Our Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and professional installation to Louisiana residents.
How to Get a Free Smoke Alarm
