(KPEL News) - Police officers are tasked with protecting and serving the public, not serving their own bank accounts. Still, one assistant Louisiana police chief was arrested after being accused of stealing guns and faking crime prevention programs for profit, according to the Louisiana State Police.

How the Investigation Began

An anonymous tip to the Louisiana State Police is what started an investigation in September into Czyz Williams after allegations were made that, in addition to allegedly selling stolen guns, the man was soliciting money from people for fake crime prevention programs.

Get our free mobile app

Who Is Czyz Williams?

According to Louisiana State Police Sergeant Ryan Davis, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, Monroe Field Office, opened up an investigation. They looked into the allegations that were being made against Williams, who is the Assistant Chief of the Rayville Police Department.

The allegations include Williams being accused of taking guns from the Rayville Police Department and selling them.

Charges Filed Against the Assistant Chief

Sergeant Davis says Williams was arrested on the following charges as the investigation progressed:

Three counts of Theft of a Firearm

One count of Theft

Four counts of Malfeasance in Office

READ MORE: MAJOR CHARGES DISMISSED IN OPELOUSAS POLICE CHIEF SHOOTING AFTER NEW VIDEO SURFACES

Williams was arrested and sent to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

How to Report Crime in Louisiana

If you have information about something suspicious that is happening, or if you know something criminal is happening, you should report it. There is a way to report this information to the Louisiana State Police anonymously by visiting the lsp.org website. Once there, you can click on the Tab called "Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity."

If you prefer, you can call the Louisiana State Police Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.