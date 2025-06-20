In the early morning hours of Friday, three Louisiana men can be seen stealing an ATM after they rammed the front door of a business to get to the machine.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says they have three suspects shown on surveillance footage connecting a chain to the back of the truck.

All of this happened at the Bayou One Stop on US Highway 4730 near US Highway 167 in the Turkey Creek area, and they ended up mangling the store.

Get our free mobile app

After that, the three connected the chain to the ATM and proceeded to use the Ford F-250 to rip the ATM out of the floor.

The three then proceeded to load the machine into the bed of the pickup truck.

According ot the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, the truck was stolen on Thursday, June 19, in the evening hours in St. Landry Parish.

Detectives report that all three suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing. They can be seen in dark-colored hooded sweaters.

In addition to all of that, each suspect had their face covered.

ATM Thieves Photo courtesy of Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

READ MORE: LOUISIANA'S SAW BANDIT' WANTED FOR 9 ATM HEISTS ACROSS FOUR PARISHES

Sheriff's officials say that the entire front area of the store was destroyed by the truck ramming into it. They went so far into the store that it was almost as if they were looking to park inside.

Detectives also report that one of the suspects appeared to be carrying a small handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Truck Rams Into Store 2 Photo courtesy of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.