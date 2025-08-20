Louisiana Man Agrees to Chemical Castration in Plea Deal

Vernon Parish, Louisiana - (KPEL-FM) - A Leesville, Louisiana man has agreed to be physically and chemically castrated in a plea deal after pleading guilty to "attempted first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13" according to WAFB.com.

Thomas Allen McCartney Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office Via WAFB loading...

Louisiana Man Agrees To Castration

This past Tuesday (9/19/25) Thirty-seven-year-old Thomas Allen McCartney, of Leesville, Louisiana entered a guilty plea for attempted first-degree rape.

McCartney was arrested in 2023 after being caught sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Before being arrested on attempted first-degree rape charges, McCartney was already a Tier 3 sex offender in Louisiana being previously arrested and convicted in 2011 on attempted aggravated rape.

NEXT: UK Tourists Try Louisiana Cajun Food for the 1st Time

Unsplash Via Scott Rodgerson Unsplash Via Scott Rodgerson loading...

According to WAFB.com McCartney "was also arrested on one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2006 and on two counts of aggravated rape of a 12-year-old in 2010."

As part of McCartney's plea deal agreeing to physical and chemical castration, he has also agreed to serve the next 40 years in state prison.

What Is Chemical Castration?

Chemical castration is the use of medication to reduce a person’s sex drive and sexual activity by lowering testosterone or blocking its effects in the body.

Chemical castration is not permanent, its effects usually stop once the medication is discontinued.

NEXT: Tariff Rebate Payments Explained — See If You Qualify in 2025

It's important to note that McCartney has agreed to both chemical and physical castration.

Read more at WBRZ.com.