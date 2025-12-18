(KPEL News) - Officials with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a Breaux Bridge man on charges of Third-Degree Rape and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile after an investigation began in early November, according to Public Information Officer, Lt. David Spencer.

Rape Investigation Began in November

Officials said they began an investigation on November 6 after a detective learned of an incident involving a juvenile. After several days of investigation, the detective was able to gather information and evidence, which then led to an arrest warrant.

The man who is accused of the crimes is 19-year-old Ethan Channging Breaux of Breaux Bridge, and he was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Spencer says once the detective in St. Martin Parish was able to obtain the arrest warrant, they were assisted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office in tracking down and arresting Breaux. After they arrested him, Breaux was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked into the facility.

