(Monroe, Louisiana) - A man in north Louisiana is behind bars after police say he raped a woman who had just given birth..

KNOE reports that Cecil Fuller was arrested on one count of second-degree rape. West Monroe Police were dispatched to a hospital after a woman showed up at the medical facility claiming she had been raped.

The woman told police that Fuller went to her house and asked to drink her breast milk. After reportedly telling the man that his demand was disturbing, she went into another room in her home to get away from him, and he followed her.

According to the news report, after following the woman into the other room, he began to rape her, and only stopped once the newborn baby started to cry.

The new mother said that Fuller started to choke her, and at one point, she could not breathe.

Cecil Fuller was taken into custody following the investigation and then booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.

