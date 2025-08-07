ELTON, La. (KPEL-FM) - Amid financial issues, the Town of Elton will be getting rid of nearly an entire department.

Why Was the Police Department Cut?

During a two-hour-plus meeting last night, the Elton Town Council decided to lay off the entire police department, excluding the chief, due to budget issues.

Police Chief Speaks Out

“They told me today that they didn’t have enough money to pay for my department," Elton Police Chief Bruce Lemelle told Lake Charles television station KPLC. "I would be the only one working in the department.”

Last night's meeting was consumed by budget questions and utility increases. And by the end of it, the tough decision was made to lay off nearly all the police department.

They say I spent $317,000 in seven months, ain’t no way I did that. They're telling me I don’t have enough funds to keep my department open, but we have all these other accounts that have money in it, over $600,000,” Lemelle said.

Who Will Respond to Emergencies Now?

Naturally, the question now is, where will this town get law enforcement support when it needs it?

The answer is one that we've seen a bit lately. Another agency will help.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office will now handle calls in Elton. However, that will likely lead to longer response times.

“You’re just gonna have to expect a longer wait time. They’re not going to have a person here 24/7,” a spokesperson for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Residents React to Layoffs

Area residents took to social media to voice their displeasure with this latest decision. Ricky Patrick wrote the following on Facebook:

So the city council of the town of Elton, La. laid off the entire police department, excluding the Chief of police, due to no funds. But not one of those council members voted to take a pay cut of give up their salary. Most of these council members have full-time jobs or own their own businesses. Sounds like something rotten in Denmark. My prayers go out to those officers who are now unemployed.

Council members did express sadness after the meeting, however, saying it was harsh cuts they were forced to make.

“We don’t have any other monies, and that breaks my heart too,” Councilwoman Kay Hebert said.

More Budget Cuts Coming in Elton

The council also said they will have more cuts to make to the town hall staff after their upcoming audit in September.