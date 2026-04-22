NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — If you’ve been waiting for a reason to plan a weekend trip to New Orleans, the Saenger Theatre just gave you about ten of them.

The historic Canal Street venue has unveiled its 2026-27 Broadway in New Orleans season, and the lineup is stacked. According to a season announcement from Broadway in New Orleans, the slate includes returning crowd favorites like “The Lion King” and “Jersey Boys” alongside four New Orleans debuts that should have Louisiana theater fans circling dates on their calendars.

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What’s Coming to the Saenger This Season

The 2026-27 season runs from late September through late June and features seven subscription shows, one premium add-on, and two season option productions.

Here’s the full schedule:

“Jersey Boys.” Sept. 22-27, 2026. The jukebox musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons celebrates its 20th anniversary on the road. You know the songs: “Sherry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Disney’s “The Lion King.” Oct. 21 to Nov. 8, 2026. Julie Taymor’s Tony-winning spectacle returns to New Orleans for a nearly three-week run. The production blends live performance with puppetry and the Elton John and Tim Rice score, and it remains one of the best-looking shows in Broadway history.

“Buena Vista Social Club.” Dec. 8-13, 2026. This is one of the four New Orleans debuts, and it’s a big one. The musical won five Tony Awards in 2025, including a special award for its onstage musicians, and tells the story of Cuban singer Omara Portuondo and the musicians behind the Grammy-winning album. The show’s music is performed entirely in Spanish, drawing from son, danzón, and bolero styles.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.” Dec. 15-20, 2026 (Season Option). Celebrating 20 years on stage, this holiday classic brings Max the Dog, the Whos and the green grouch himself to life. It’s become a seasonal tradition at venues across the country, and it’s a strong pick for families with kids.

“The Notebook.” Jan. 26-31, 2027. Another New Orleans debut. The Nicholas Sparks novel gets the Broadway treatment with music by Ingrid Michaelson. The love story of Allie and Noah, set across different eras of their lives, became a cultural touchstone through the 2004 film. Now it arrives on stage.

“Clue.” Feb. 19-21, 2027 (Season Option). Based on the board game and the cult-classic 1985 film, this comedic whodunit traps a quirky cast in a mansion with a body count that keeps climbing. Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. White, and the rest are all present and accounted for.

“The Sound of Music.” March 2-7, 2027. The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic has been a cornerstone of American musical theater since its 1959 Broadway premiere. Maria, the von Trapp children, “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “Edelweiss.” If you grew up in Louisiana, your mom probably wore out the VHS tape.

“The Outsiders.” March 20 to April 4, 2027. The 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Musical makes its New Orleans debut. Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s film, the show follows Ponyboy Curtis and his chosen family in 1960s Tulsa. It won four Tony Awards, including Best Direction.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” May 11-16, 2027. This one arrives in New Orleans for the first time. The story picks up where the original series left off, following Harry’s son Albus and Draco Malfoy’s son Scorpius through a tale involving time travel, spells, and some of the most jaw-dropping stage effects in modern theater.

“Just in Time.” June 22-27, 2027. The Bobby Darin jukebox musical closes out the season. Originally starring Jonathan Groff on Broadway, the show premiered in spring 2025 and immerses audiences in a nightclub setting while tracing Darin’s rise from teen idol to one of the biggest entertainers of his era. Songs include “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife” and “Splish Splash.”

What Acadiana Theater Fans Need to Know About Tickets

Saenger general manager David Skinner called this one of the theater’s most exciting seasons yet in an announcement covered by WWLTV.

Seven-show subscription packages start at $287. Add Disney’s “The Lion King” to build an eight-show package starting at $322. Prices vary by show time, day of the week, and seat location. The two-season options, “The Grinch” and “Clue,” are available at an additional cost.

New subscriptions are available now. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

For full season details and to sign up for presale alerts, visit neworleans.broadway.com. For general Saenger Theatre information, visit saengernola.com.

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