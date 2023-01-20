NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - TripAdvisor, the website known for its travel recommendations, has selected the top food destinations in the country, and New Orleans tops the list in 2023.

The website, which offers rankings and recommendations on where to eat, what to do, and where to go when traveling, assembled a list of 15 cities that they consider the best destinations when it comes to food. For some, New Orleans being on the list should come as no surprise.

According to TripAdvisor's list:

New Orleans is full of life—but with a laid-back energy that sets it apart from other cities. You’ll wanna soak it all in: impromptu jazz performances up and down Frenchmen Street, the ding of the St. Charles Streetcar, moss-draped trees in the famous Garden District…even its gothic, above-ground cemeteries. (The city’s said to be one of the most haunted in America.) For some, NOLA will always be all about Bourbon Street, but for travelers looking to take it slow, the city’s distinct blend of cultures—including Creole and Cajun—means there’s tons to see, explore, and yes, eat.

At No. 2 on the list is Charleston, South Carolina. After that is New York City.

The food scene in New Orleans is one of the most treasured aspects of the city, and not just because of its Louisiana-based cooking. It offers a variety of various ethnic foods, as well.

Along with the food scene, TripAdvisor lists more than 1500 things to do in the Big Easy. Their list includes:

Here is the full list of Top Food Destinations, according to Trip Advisor.

New Orleans, Louisiana Charleston, South Carolina New York City, New York Savannah, Georgia Maui, Hawaii San Diego, California Nashville, Tennessee Boston, Massachusetts San Fransisco, California Asheville, North Carolina Chicago, Illinois Seattle, Washington Austin, Texas Miami, Florida Portland, Oregon

