NEW ORLEANS (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities took a pilot into custody at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for allegedly stalking minors.

40-year-old Spirit Airlines pilot, Dominic Armando Cipolla, is facing felony charges after stalking minors born between 2008 and 2013, with one being under the age of 14.

A spokesperson from Spirit Airlines addressed the arrest, noting that it was unrelated to his pilot-related duties or job requirements.

We are aware of a matter involving a Pilot at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport which was unrelated to the performance of their job duties

FOX Business reported that a criminal complaint suggested that the families involved were afraid and feared for their safety. However, the details regarding Cipolla's alleged actions involving minors have not been made public yet.

The Pilot was removed from duty pending our investigation into the matter, and we arranged for another Pilot to operate the flight

Cipolla was arrested in New Orleans on August 2nd and booked into the Canadian County Sheriff's Office in El Reno, Oklahoma, and was released on a $12,500 bond, according to Fox Business.

Dominic Cipolla is a two-time combat veteran with not so much as a speeding ticket on his record

Brandan Davies, Cipolla's attorney, says he denies the allegations made against him. According to Davies, Cipolla is a two-time combat veteran who has never recieved a speeding ticket.

The investigation is still ongoing, and his next court date is August 12th.

