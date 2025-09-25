(KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his deputies responded to a complaint call, and the person whom they spoke with told them she had been raped and beaten.

The investigation began when a report was received regarding trespassing. The complaint came in on September 18.

Sheriff Guidroz says when the victim made the complaint, the St. Landry Parish Juvenile/Sex Crimes Division detectives were called in to begin investigating the situation.

While the victim is not a juvenile, the St. Landry Parish Juvenile/Sex Crimes Division investigates these cases.

Guidroz says that deputies were told the alleged incident started at the Brass Rail Bar in Opelousas. He says the alleged incident happened in the Lawtell area.

As the investigation continues, the Sheriff says the victim provided detailed information, which he claims was verified by investigators.

Guidroz adds,

It should be noted that Oakley is alleged to have committed 1st Degree Rape and Aggravated Battery in St. Landry Parish in 2024, and 2nd Degree Rape and 2nd Degree Kidnapping in 2024 in Lafayette, LA.

The alleged perpetrator, Jakob Sedrik Oakly, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

1st Degree Rape

2nd Degree Kidnapping

2nd Degree Battery

Theft

If anyone has additional information, they are urged to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

You can also anonymously report information by calling St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 app on any mobile device as another way to anonymously report information on this situation or any other.

Guidroz says he appreciates the help with this case from the Opelousas Police Department.

