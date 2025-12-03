(KPEL News) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office says that a man from DeRidder who was working as a policeman for the Merryville Police Department has been arrested on two charges.

Get our free mobile app

What Charges Are a Louisiana Police Officer Facing?

The charges against the man are as follows:

First Degree Rape-Victim Under 13

Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

The victim, a student at Merryville High School, told the resource officer that Steven Thomas Davis had abused her. He is now on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

What Did the Merryville Police Department Say About the Arrest?

The Merryville Police Department released the following statement concerning Davis:

On October 29th, the Merryville Police Department received notification from BPSO detective division regarding an ongoing investigation involving allegations of sexual crimes by Steven Davis, who was an active Police Officer with the Merryville Police Department. Due to the seriousness of the complaint, Officer Davis was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. As a result of the investigation, Officer Davis was arrested by BPSO for First degree rape - Victim Under 13 Years of Age and Aggravated Crime Against Nature. The Merryville Police Department and The Town of Merryville are consulting with the town attorney for further action. We appreciate the courage of the individual who came forward with this complaint. The Merryville Police Department recognizes the seriousness of the allegations made against Officer Davis and understands the community’s concern and expectation for transparency. The Department is doing an internal investigation and waiting for more information from the Sheriffs office. We are committed to addressing this matter directly and providing accurate information as the investigation progresses. The alleged actions described in this case are an egregious violation of the values of the Merryville Police Department. We will continue to hold our employees accountable, uphold the law, and protect the trust placed in us by the community. As the investigation continues and consistent with applicable law, further information will be released.

Davis is currently on administrative leave while the investigation proceeds.

READ MORE: FORMER NEW ORLEANS PRIEST ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL CRIMES AGAINST A DISABLED CHILD

The victim told the high school resource officer that Davis had sexually assaulted her from 2019 until 2025, according to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford.